Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Marble Inspiration
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Cotswolds
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Animal & Bird Garden Ornaments, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Animal & Bird Garden Ornaments, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Animal & Bird Garden Ornaments, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Animal & Bird Garden Ornaments
    Mythical Creatures & Fairy Wall Plaques, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Mythical Creatures & Fairy Wall Plaques, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Mythical Creatures & Fairy Wall Plaques
    Floral Wall Plaques, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Floral Wall Plaques, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Floral Wall Plaques, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Floral Wall Plaques
    Cherub & Angel Garden Ornaments, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Cherub & Angel Garden Ornaments, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Cherub & Angel Garden Ornaments, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Cherub & Angel Garden Ornaments
    Green men, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Green men, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Green men, Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Green men
    Classical , Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Classical , Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    Classical , Marble Inspiration Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
    +5
    Classical

    Welcome to Marble Inspiration a family run firm based in the Cotswolds, England.This website showcases and sells bonded marble ornaments and wall plaques, ideal for the garden and home. We have a unique collection of high quality decorative ornaments and garden art. Each piece is made with skill and craftsmanship to a very high standard. Featuring fine detailing, our ornaments and plaques are weather resistant and are made using white Spanish marble and granules bound with a cement fondue. The designs of our garden ornaments and wall plaques are inspired by magic, myths and legends. We have a beautiful and unusual range to suit all tastes.

    Service areas
    • Edge of the Cotswolds
    • Cotswolds
    Address
    Lower Farm House
    CV36 4PE Cotswolds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7542112825 www.marbleinspiration.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Welcome to Marble Inspiration a family run firm based in the Cotswolds, England.This website showcases and sells bonded marble ornaments and wall plaques, ideal for the garden and home. We have a unique collection of high quality decorative ornaments and garden art. Each piece is made with skill and craftsmanship to a very high standard. Featuring fine detailing, our ornaments and plaques are weather resistant and are made using white Spanish marble and granules bound with a cement fondue. The designs of our garden ornaments and wall plaques are inspired by magic, myths and legends. We have a beautiful and unusual range to suit all tastes.

      Add SEO element