Welcome to Marble Inspiration a family run firm based in the Cotswolds, England.This website showcases and sells bonded marble ornaments and wall plaques, ideal for the garden and home. We have a unique collection of high quality decorative ornaments and garden art. Each piece is made with skill and craftsmanship to a very high standard. Featuring fine detailing, our ornaments and plaques are weather resistant and are made using white Spanish marble and granules bound with a cement fondue. The designs of our garden ornaments and wall plaques are inspired by magic, myths and legends. We have a beautiful and unusual range to suit all tastes.