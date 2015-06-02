Your browser is out-of-date.

Free Range Designs
Furniture & Accessories in Machynlleth
    Garden Furniture

    Free Range Designs showcases innovative eco furniture made from reclaimed and environmentally friendly materials. On this site you will find a wide variety of reclaimed furniture, from king size driftwood beds and majestic slate dining room tables, to giant school storytelling chairs, funky compost toilets, and huge driftwood heart wall hangings. When you’re looking reclaimed furniture, come to Free Range Designs! Everything is handmade individually to order and we welcome bespoke designs – please contact us with any questions.

    Service areas
    Machynlleth
    Address
    Glandyfi Farm
    SY20 8NR Machynlleth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7759439658 www.freerangedeigns.co.uk

    Reviews

    John Sewell
    about 1 year ago
    Paul Bullen
    I love my work
    about 6 years ago
    Cassandra Ritchie
    Thankyou v much for the gorgeous driftwood bed, it looks amazing!! Cassandra
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
