White Linen Interiors Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in St Margarets
    • Boho House in Barnes with a Touch of Dazzle, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
    Boho House in Barnes with a Touch of Dazzle, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
    Boho House in Barnes with a Touch of Dazzle
    Classical Entrance Hall, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Classical Entrance Hall, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Classical Entrance Hall
    Expanding Family Home, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Modern living room
    Expanding Family Home, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Modern living room
    Expanding Family Home, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Modern living room
    Expanding Family Home
    Charming Pub on Kew Green, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Classic airports
    Charming Pub on Kew Green, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Classic airports
    Charming Pub on Kew Green

    Our business is guided by one simple, but fundamental, principle: because our clients will be the ones living or working in the spaces we create, they should be happy with every aspect of the project. This belief means we work in an incredibly collaborative way.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Antique and Contemporary Furniture
    • decorating
    • Curtaining
    • furnishing
    • Mood boards
    • Layouts
    • Accessories plus much more.
    Service areas
    UK and Global
    Address
    42 Crown Road
    TW1 3EH St Margarets
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088913908 www.whitelineninteriors.com
