Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
P &amp; P Maintenance Services
General Contractors in Grays
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A kitchen installed i just 60 seconds!!
    Kitchen installation, P & P Maintenance Services P & P Maintenance Services Beige
    Kitchen installation

    A dynamic, innovative, highly professional and customer focused Property Maintenance and Home Improvement service covering Essex, Kent, East London and Docklands. We offer all aspects of Home Improvement and Property Maintenance from a Handyman Service that covers all those jobs that you just don’t have time to do, right through to a full home refurbishment programme covering multiple trades.             
    We provide home owners and landlords with a highly professional service drawing on over 20 years experience in construction and property maintenance. Our experienced and highly competent tradesmen ensure customers expectations are always met and often exceeded. The service is designed to be cost effective and we offer value for money every time. The company also undertakes all aspects of insurance work for home owners and landlords as a result of flood, fire or other insured loss and aim to minimise disruption during works.

    Services
    • Kitchen and bathroom installation
    • home refurbishment
    • insurance work
    • tiling
    • plastering
    • decorating
    • carpentry
    • decking
    • plumbing & heating
    • electrical installation
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Essex
    • Kent
    • East London and Docklands
    • Grays
    Company awards
    Houzz.com Customer Service Award
    Address
    21 East Street, South Stifford, Grays
    RM20 4XJ Grays
    United Kingdom
    +44-8001357093 www.ppmsltd.co.uk

    Reviews

    Roy Heffernan
    I would avoid at all costs. I had constant delays, and all excuses under the sun for the project I proposed. Phill at first was nice, but towards the end of the project become complacent with me. His so called skills I would seriously say are poor, tiling job was aweful, mess left under the bath and sink, mastick lines that a 2 year old could do better,and also personal hygiene issues from himself and his workers. I've also suffered leaks which went through to the ceiling below. Phill also didn't bother finishing the project or re do any of the glaringly obvious mistakes he made. He decided to pack up all tools and chose to not return and finish the agreed works. I would say him and his company, are thoroughly unprofessional, sneaky, and will cut corners. I am doing this review just to keep others in the loop about this firm and to avoid the mistakes I made my choosing them. Quite frankly a 2 x 2 m bathroom shouldn't take months. I would totally avoid these guys and don't want anyone else to go through the terrible experience I did.
    8 months ago
    Leigh Crockett
    I have used P & P Maintenance Services several times. They have always been professional and courteous and done a fantastic job. I would have no hesitation in recommending them to anyone!
    about 1 year ago
    Klima
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element