Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
hive
Home Media Design & Installation in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Brand Images, hive hive Modern media room
    Brand Images, hive hive Modern media room
    Brand Images, hive hive Modern media room
    +4
    Brand Images

    Hi, we’re Hive…

    We’re the team behind Hive Active Heating™. Set up by British Gas in 2012, we were given a simple mission: to make the connected home a reality for everyone and not just the technophiles amongst us. We’re here to give customers more control over their lives and homes by providing products that are beautiful in their simplicity and design

    . …we’re passionate, 

    We’re passionate about design, digital and physical; we’re passionate about tech and think open source stacks are one of the greatest gifts to mankind; and we’re passionate about solving tough problems especially ones that are breaking new ground. Above all, we love blending all three of our passions to create products that appear almost magical because they make complex things simple. Our first product, Hive Active Heating™ was created from this philosophy. Launched on 21st Sept 2013, it’s already the UK’s No. 1 connected thermostat. 

    Services
    Smart home solutions
    Service areas
    all across UK and London
    Address
    9-22 Rathbone Place
    W1T 1HY London
    United Kingdom
    www.hivehome.com
      Add SEO element