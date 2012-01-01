Hi, we’re Hive…

We’re the team behind Hive Active Heating™. Set up by British Gas in 2012, we were given a simple mission: to make the connected home a reality for everyone and not just the technophiles amongst us. We’re here to give customers more control over their lives and homes by providing products that are beautiful in their simplicity and design

. …we’re passionate,

We’re passionate about design, digital and physical; we’re passionate about tech and think open source stacks are one of the greatest gifts to mankind; and we’re passionate about solving tough problems especially ones that are breaking new ground. Above all, we love blending all three of our passions to create products that appear almost magical because they make complex things simple. Our first product, Hive Active Heating™ was created from this philosophy. Launched on 21st Sept 2013, it’s already the UK’s No. 1 connected thermostat.