Our Bespoke Huts come fully built and ready to go, they range in size from 12×7.5ft to 18×7.5ft and can be personalised in many ways to suit your own tastes. The very essence of our company is quality, nowhere is this more visible than when it comes to the materials we use. Our beautifully crafted solid oak chassis is fitted with cast iron wheels, which are hard-wearing and durable enough to last hundreds of years. The interior layout can be designed in conjunction with you, with the option of architectural drawing layouts, if required. Kitchens and bathrooms aren’t a problem, our qualified electricians and plumbers work with us to ensure the installation meets your needs. We also offer towable shepherd huts which can be used for business stalls or catering vans as well as self build flat pack shepherd hut kits where you can build your own hut.