David Watkinson Sculpture
Artists & Artisans in Leeds
    • 'Cube Cloud Trilogy' , David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern garden
    'Cube Cloud Trilogy' , David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Cube Cloud Trilogy' , David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Cube Cloud Trilogy'
    'Equilibrium' - Kinetic, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern garden
    'Equilibrium' - Kinetic, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Equilibrium' - Kinetic
    'Kinetic Seed Sculpture', David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Kinetic Seed Sculpture', David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Kinetic Seed Sculpture', David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern garden
    'Kinetic Seed Sculpture'
    'Silver Leaf' kinetic sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Silver Leaf' kinetic sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern garden
    'Silver Leaf' kinetic sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Silver Leaf' kinetic sculpture
    'Cube Cloud' Sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern garden
    'Cube Cloud' Sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture ArtworkSculptures
    'Cube Cloud' Sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern bars & clubs
    'Cube Cloud' Sculpture
    Sycamore Seed Cloud Sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Country style bars & clubs
    Sycamore Seed Cloud Sculpture, David Watkinson Sculpture David Watkinson Sculpture Modern garden
    Sycamore Seed Cloud Sculpture
    I take my inspiration from the natural world, and in my sculpture I endeavor to point to the relationship between physics and the physical; seeds flying, molecules floating, rain falling, the earth spinning.

    My Sculpture is about form and movement, whether actual movement through space or implied. The Kinetic Sculpture may be delicately balanced on precision bearings, where small air currents cause large forms to tip and move in reaction, carving a path through space before returning to a balanced position. The large organic forms are a more direct homage to Mother Nature and the wonders of evolution.

    Services
    Sculpture Public and Private Projects.
    Service areas
    • Leeds
    • SW England and mainland Europe
    • and worldwide
    Address
    Stockheld Crossing, Stockheld Lane
    LS15 4NG Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7817968216 www.davidwatkinsonsculpture.co.uk
