I take my inspiration from the natural world, and in my sculpture I endeavor to point to the relationship between physics and the physical; seeds flying, molecules floating, rain falling, the earth spinning.

My Sculpture is about form and movement, whether actual movement through space or implied. The Kinetic Sculpture may be delicately balanced on precision bearings, where small air currents cause large forms to tip and move in reaction, carving a path through space before returning to a balanced position. The large organic forms are a more direct homage to Mother Nature and the wonders of evolution.