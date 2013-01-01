LiteTile Ltd provide LED lighting solutions for both residential and commercial environments - whether you need assistance with lighting your kitchen, an office, retail outlets, restaurant or shop we are here to help you.
One of our most popular products is our bespoke LED illuminated and colour-changing glass splashback. A LiteTile splashback is the ideal way of combining excellent task lighting with a unique decorative feature. Each LiteTile is made using the latest high output LEDs and each splashback is housed in brushed stainless steel frames (which can be painted if required to match a room's colour scheme). Apart from "plain" LiteTile splashbacks, we can also produce splashbacks with images or patterns on them - as each unit is bespoke we can modify the design to suit your requirements.
- Services
- Design, Manufacture, and Installation
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Europe
- Bath
- Company awards
- Designer Kitchen and Bathroom Awards 2011, Theo Paphitis SBS Award 2013, North Somerset Business Leader Award 2013, Scoot Headline Award 2014
- Address
-
BA2 7AH Bath
United Kingdom
+44-1225833696 www.litetile.co.uk