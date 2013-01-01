Your browser is out-of-date.

LiteTile Ltd
Lighting in Bath
    LiteTile Ltd provide LED lighting solutions for both residential and commercial environments - whether you need assistance with lighting your kitchen, an office, retail outlets, restaurant or shop we are here to help you. 

    One of our most popular products is our bespoke LED illuminated and colour-changing glass splashback. A LiteTile splashback is the ideal way of combining excellent task lighting with a unique decorative feature. Each LiteTile is made using the latest high output LEDs and each splashback is housed in brushed stainless steel frames (which can be painted if required to match a room's colour scheme). Apart from "plain" LiteTile splashbacks, we can also produce splashbacks with images or patterns on them - as each unit is bespoke we can modify the design to suit your requirements.


    Services
    Design, Manufacture, and Installation
    Service areas
    • All across the UK and Europe
    • Bath
    Company awards
    Designer Kitchen and Bathroom Awards 2011, Theo Paphitis SBS Award 2013, North Somerset Business Leader Award 2013, Scoot Headline Award 2014
    Address
    BA2 7AH Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225833696 www.litetile.co.uk
