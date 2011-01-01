Your browser is out-of-date.

Diane Berry Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Manchester, UK
Reviews (10)
    Since opening her own Kitchen Studio in 2002, Diane Berry has built up a reputation for an efficient, personal service and a professional level of installation which includes design consultancy and project management for all aspects of the installation.Our close knit team of award winning designers, Diane, Vicki, Hazel, John and David, all have a passion for creative design with professional service, and offer a wealth of experience in kitchen ergonomics and design.

    Services
    Kitchen Design and installation
    Service areas
    • Manchester
    • Cheshire
    • Lancashire
    • All areas of the UK
    • Spain
    • France
    • Belgium
    • Jersey
    • Barbados
    • Happy to work worldwide
    • Manchester, UK
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Company awards
    • 2020—KBB Review Retail & Design Awards ‘Kitchen Designer of the year under 30K’: Finalist
    • 2019 – Ek&b business awards ‘Best Kitchen Retailer’: Winner
    • 2019—Northern Design Awards ‘Best Interior Design Project’: Winner
    • 2019—Northern Design Awards ‘Best Kitchen Designer of the year’: Finalist
    • 2019 —Manchester Life style awards ‘Best Home Improvement Company’: Winner
    • 2019 —SBID International Design Awards ‘KBB Designer of the Year’: Finalist
    • 2019—Designer Awards ‘Ultimate Luxury Kitchen Design of the year’: Finalist
    • 2019 – KBSA ‘Kitchen design of the year project over 50K’ Finalist
    • 2019—Design et al ‘Kitchen design of the year project over 150K’: Finalist
    • 2019 – Design et al ‘Kitchen design of the year project over 100K’: Finalist
    • 2019—BKU Awards ‘Independent Kitchen Retailer of the Year’: Winner
    • 2019—BKU Awards 'Corporate Social responsibility Award’ : Shortlisted
    • 2018—KBB Review Retail & Design Awards ‘Kitchen Designer of the year under 30K’: Winner
    • 2017 – Ek&b business awards ‘Master Kitchen Retailer’: Winner
    • 2017—Designer Awards ‘Ultimate Kitchen Design of the year’: Winner
    • 2017—SBID International Design Awards ‘KBB Designer of the Year’: Finalist
    • 2016 – KBB Review Retail & Design Awards ‘Kitchen Designer of the year Over 30K: Finalist
    • 2016 – KBB Review Retail & design Awards ‘Kitchen Retailer of the year 2015’ : Finalist
    • 2015 – SBID Awards ‘International design Awards 2015’ Finalist
    • 2015 – Northern Design Awards 2015: Finalist
    • 2015—KBB Review Retail & Design Awards 'Kitchens Retailer of the Year over £50K 2015': Finalist
    • 2015—KBB Review Retail & Design Awards 'Kitchens Designer of the Year over £50K 2015': Finalist
    • 2015—KBB Review Retail & Design Awards 'Kitchens Showroom of the Year 2015': Finalist
    • 2014—KBSA Designer Awards 'Designer of the Year': Winner
    • 2014—KBSA Design Awards 'Kitchen designer of the Year 2014': Winner
    • 2014—Northern Design Awards 2014: Finalist
    • 2014—SBID Awards'International Design Awards 2014': Finalist
    • 2014—KBB Review Awards 'Kitchen Retailer of the year 2014':Finalist
    • 2013—Northern Design Awards 2013: Finalist
    • 2013—KBB Review Awards 'Kitchen Retailer of the year 2013':Finalist
    • 2013—KBSA Designer Awards 'Kitchen Designer of the year 2013':Winner
    • 2013—KBSA Designer Awards 'Designer of the year 2013':Winner
    • 2013—KBSA Designer Awards 'Customer Service 2013':Runner up
    • 2012—Northern Design Awards 2012: Finalist
    • 2011—Northern Design Awards 2011: Finalist
    • 2011—Design Awards 2011: Winner
    • Show all 36 awards
    Address
    225 Bury Old Road, Prestwich
    M25 1JE Manchester, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1617985335 www.dianeberrykitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    vdalton
    First class, designed and installed my kitchen and I absolutely love it! Cannot recommend higher great design, great service fantastic staff.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2019
    Edit
    alias.sk
    Diane and her teams knowledge and work is exemplary. They are an absolute pleasure to work with and have in your home, they make what could be a very stressful time as easy as possible. The design, finish and functionality is simply stunning. We could not talk more highly of them!
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Edit
    home2
    If you just want a kitchen then I would not recommend Diane Berry.  If you want an incredible kitchen delivered by a team of true kitchen experts right from the first meeting, through the fitting process and on to aftercare then I would not recommend anyone other than Diane Berry.   She is an incredibly enthusiastic lady with a wealth of ideas and will help from overall design right down to the minor details.  I can honestly say that Diane has built us a fabulous kitchen and cannot fault any part of the experience with Diane and her team.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: May 2010
    Edit
    Show all 10 reviews
