Garden Art and Sculpture
Garden & Landscape Supplies in West Sussex
Projects

    Herdwick Sheep Garden Sculpture
    Herdwick Sheep Garden Sculpture
    Deer Garden Sculpture
    +1
    Deer Garden Sculpture
    Avocet Garden Sculptures
    Avocet Garden Sculptures
    Cow Parsley Garden Sculptures
    +3
    Cow Parsley Garden Sculptures

    Our passion is to create contemporary garden sculpture, adding year round interest to the garden. Pieces are curvaceous, charmingly simple, almost two dimensional and crafted from stainless or sheet steel. For a more contemporary feel Stainless pieces are hand polished to the highest standards, whereas our mild steel  sculptures are left to oxidise naturally, a process that highlights the intrinsic beauty of the material as the finish evolves with time.

    • garden design
    • garden architecture
    • Garden
    • modern gardens
    • sculpture
    • art
    • Gardens
    • Chichester
    • West Sussex
    Address
    PO18 8QW West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-7501213800 www.gardenartandsculpture.co.uk
