Richard Clarkson Studio
Designers in Brooklyn
    Richard Clarkson Studio offers a range of innovative perspectives on traditional material ideologies, new technologies and adventurous opportunities. Distorting the ever-blurring lines between art & design, the studio uses processes & methodologies drawn from both disciplines.

    The New York + New Zealand based studio offers services in consultancy, product & experience design. Richard Clarkson Studio also operates as an in house studio with an evolving range of pieces available for commission & sale.

    Services
    • art
    • Design
    • consultancy
    • product & experience design
    • furniture
    • Lighting
    Service areas
    New York and Brooklyn
    Address
    Maspeth Ave
    11211 Brooklyn
    United Kingdom
    +64-67031121 www.richardclarkson.com
      Add SEO element