Richard Clarkson Studio offers a range of innovative perspectives on traditional material ideologies, new technologies and adventurous opportunities. Distorting the ever-blurring lines between art & design, the studio uses processes & methodologies drawn from both disciplines.

The New York + New Zealand based studio offers services in consultancy, product & experience design. Richard Clarkson Studio also operates as an in house studio with an evolving range of pieces available for commission & sale.