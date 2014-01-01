Passionate about design, colour and craftsmanship, Suzy Newton showcases a colour popping world of home furnishings.
Using luxury fabrics combined in modern patchwork; the range encompasses luxury cushions, headboards, mirrors, quilts, picture frames and furniture.
All designed and made in the UK only. Beautiful show-stopping designs for the modern home.
- Services
- cushions
- luxury cushions
- patchwork
- luxury patchwork
- furniture
- filing cabinets
- footstool
- luxury footstools
- patchwork footstools
- patchwork cushions
- home furnishings
- Soft furnishings
- luxury home furnishings
- Service areas
- & all across the UK, Stourbridge, and Blandford Forum
- Address
-
Dutch Barn, Manor Farm
DT11 0HE Blandford Forum
United Kingdom
www.suzynewton.com