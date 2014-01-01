Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Suzy Newton Ltd.
Furniture & Accessories in Blandford Forum
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern Patchwork Luxury Cushions, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Modern Patchwork Luxury Cushions, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Modern Patchwork Luxury Cushions, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +9
    Modern Patchwork Luxury Cushions
    2014 collection of Suzy Newton home furnishings, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    2014 collection of Suzy Newton home furnishings, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Living roomAccessories & decoration
    2014 collection of Suzy Newton home furnishings, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    2014 collection of Suzy Newton home furnishings
    Suzy Newton luxury patchwork seating, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Suzy Newton luxury patchwork seating, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Living roomLighting
    Suzy Newton luxury patchwork seating, Suzy Newton Ltd. Suzy Newton Ltd. Dining roomChairs & benches
    +3
    Suzy Newton luxury patchwork seating

    Passionate about design, colour and craftsmanship, Suzy Newton showcases a colour popping world of home furnishings.

    Using luxury fabrics combined in modern patchwork; the range encompasses luxury cushions, headboards, mirrors, quilts, picture frames and furniture.

    All designed and made in the UK only. Beautiful show-stopping designs for the modern home.

    Services
    • cushions
    • luxury cushions
    • patchwork
    • luxury patchwork
    • furniture
    • filing cabinets
    • footstool
    • luxury footstools
    • patchwork footstools
    • patchwork cushions
    • home furnishings
    • Soft furnishings
    • luxury home furnishings
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    & all across the UK, Stourbridge, and Blandford Forum
    Address
    Dutch Barn, Manor Farm
    DT11 0HE Blandford Forum
    United Kingdom
    www.suzynewton.com
      Add SEO element