Gramlick Designs Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Shipston On Stour
Reviews (1)
    • SPATIAL PLANNING & FURNITURE ARRANGEMENTS

    SPECIFICATION & PROCUREMENT OF  FURNITURE

    ANTIQUES AND ARTWORK 

    LIGHTING/PLUMBING/ELECTRICAL PLANS 

    HAND DRAWN PLANS/ELEVATIONS/DETAILS

    KITCHEN & BATHROOM DESIGN

    FURNITURE RESTORATION AND RE-UPHOLSTERY 

    BESPOKE WOODWORK & CABINETRY DESIGNS 

    HAND MADE SOFT FURNISHINGS 

    FABRIC WALLING

    Gramlick Designs have over 30 years’ experience of creating beautiful interiors, each tailored to our clients’ individual tastes and lifestyles. Whether it is a bespoke kitchen crafted by a local cabinet maker or a pair of hand made curtains, our design team are here to ensure you get a truly unique product of the highest quality. We pride ourselves on our comprehensive library of suppliers and have established working relationships with many local craftspeople including decorators, upholsterers, cabinet makers and builders. We are committed to supporting local business and British manufacturers wherever possible.

    Services
    Interior design – Kitchen and Bathroom design – Bespoke cabinetry – Space planning – Curtain making – Fabric walling – Project management
    Service areas
    • Warwickshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Gloucestershire
    • London
    • Cambridge
    • Shipston on Stour
    Address
    First Floor London House
    CV36 4AB Shipston On Stour
    United Kingdom
    +44-1608664573 www.gramlickdesigns.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lucy O
    almost 2 years ago
