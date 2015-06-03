SPATIAL PLANNING & FURNITURE ARRANGEMENTS

SPECIFICATION & PROCUREMENT OF FURNITURE

ANTIQUES AND ARTWORK

LIGHTING/PLUMBING/ELECTRICAL PLANS

HAND DRAWN PLANS/ELEVATIONS/DETAILS

KITCHEN & BATHROOM DESIGN

FURNITURE RESTORATION AND RE-UPHOLSTERY

BESPOKE WOODWORK & CABINETRY DESIGNS

HAND MADE SOFT FURNISHINGS

FABRIC WALLING

Gramlick Designs have over 30 years’ experience of creating beautiful interiors, each tailored to our clients’ individual tastes and lifestyles. Whether it is a bespoke kitchen crafted by a local cabinet maker or a pair of hand made curtains, our design team are here to ensure you get a truly unique product of the highest quality. We pride ourselves on our comprehensive library of suppliers and have established working relationships with many local craftspeople including decorators, upholsterers, cabinet makers and builders. We are committed to supporting local business and British manufacturers wherever possible.