SPATIAL PLANNING & FURNITURE ARRANGEMENTS
SPECIFICATION & PROCUREMENT OF FURNITURE
ANTIQUES AND ARTWORK
LIGHTING/PLUMBING/ELECTRICAL PLANS
HAND DRAWN PLANS/ELEVATIONS/DETAILS
KITCHEN & BATHROOM DESIGN
FURNITURE RESTORATION AND RE-UPHOLSTERY
BESPOKE WOODWORK & CABINETRY DESIGNS
HAND MADE SOFT FURNISHINGS
FABRIC WALLING
Gramlick Designs have over 30 years’ experience of creating beautiful interiors, each tailored to our clients’ individual tastes and lifestyles. Whether it is a bespoke kitchen crafted by a local cabinet maker or a pair of hand made curtains, our design team are here to ensure you get a truly unique product of the highest quality. We pride ourselves on our comprehensive library of suppliers and have established working relationships with many local craftspeople including decorators, upholsterers, cabinet makers and builders. We are committed to supporting local business and British manufacturers wherever possible.
- Services
- Interior design – Kitchen and Bathroom design – Bespoke cabinetry – Space planning – Curtain making – Fabric walling – Project management
- Service areas
- Warwickshire
- Oxfordshire
- Gloucestershire
- London
- Cambridge
- Shipston on Stour
- Address
-
First Floor London House
CV36 4AB Shipston On Stour
United Kingdom
+44-1608664573 www.gramlickdesigns.co.uk