Otta Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    A contemporary London family home

    Otta Design provides a comprehensive interior design service to suit every project and budget. We create beautiful, yet functional, bespoke interiors, that balance the demands of daily life whilst capturing the spirit of the client. We are based in West and South West London, but are very happy to travel and work on projects outside London or overseas.

    Whether our clients want to be hands-on, have little free time or live abroad, we adapt accordingly and deliver projects with creativity, precision and flair.  At Otta Design we believe the interior design process should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone involved.

    Services
    • Complete refurbishment
    • Interior decoration of individual rooms
    • space planning
    • lighting design
    • bathroom and kitchen planning
    • bespoke furniture and joinery
    • Colour Consultation
    • sourcing of furniture and accessories
    • Design and installation of soft furnishings
    • interior styling
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    90 Coldershaw Rd
    W13 9DT London
    United Kingdom
    www.otta-design.com

    Reviews

    Mark Sheldon
    Top Top Quality items sold here, I bought a ironing board cover, absolutely the best one I've ever bought
    9 months ago
