Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rooms with a View
Interior Designers & Decorators in Diss
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Our holiday cottage project, Rooms with a View Rooms with a View BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Our holiday cottage project, Rooms with a View Rooms with a View BathroomFittings
    Our holiday cottage project, Rooms with a View Rooms with a View BathroomDecoration
    +7
    Our holiday cottage project

    Rooms with a View is an exciting interior design and soft furnishing store in Diss, Norfolk UK.
    You can choose from a wide selection of soft furnishing, wallpapers, paints and interiors from Biggie Best, Vanessa Arbuthnott, Colefax and Fowler, Sarah Hardacre, Emily Bond, Jane Churchill, Peony and Sage, Moons, Kate Forman and many, many more! Come and browse a full range of home accessories and gift items from our ever changing range.

    We stock a large range of designer paints from Farrow and Ball, Little Greene and Autentico - choose from their extensive range of colours and finishes and use them on everything from plant pots and window frames to exterior masonry, railings and garden furniture.

    We also offer a made-to-measure curtains, blinds, furniture, loose covers & upholstery service. Please visit our Norfolk showroom for inspiration and expert advice, tailored to your exact needs.

    Or follow us here:  Rooms with a View Instagram ,  or Rooms with a View Facebook

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Soft furnishings
    • Fabrics
    • wallpapers
    • designer paints
    Service areas
    Diss
    Address
    5 St Nicholas Street,
    IP22 4LB Diss
    United Kingdom
    +44-1379640220 www.roomswithaview.co.uk

    Reviews

    Margaret Ward
    Very happy dealing with Rooms with a View. Most helpful and friendly service.
    3 months ago
    Dee C
    A beautiful shop but sadly, not very friendly (or helpful) staff.. a shame, as it would put me off using them again.
    6 months ago
    Gillian Bennett
    I have ordered samples from Rooms With A View before and always been impressed with everything about the way the samples were sent to me so I ordered fabric. It arrived timeously, in beautiful packaging and was correct in every detail and the fabric was as advertised and as expected. I was delighted with the service and will continue to use Rooms With a View.
    11 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element