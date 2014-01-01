Rooms with a View is an exciting interior design and soft furnishing store in Diss, Norfolk UK.

You can choose from a wide selection of soft furnishing, wallpapers, paints and interiors from Biggie Best, Vanessa Arbuthnott, Colefax and Fowler, Sarah Hardacre, Emily Bond, Jane Churchill, Peony and Sage, Moons, Kate Forman and many, many more! Come and browse a full range of home accessories and gift items from our ever changing range.

We stock a large range of designer paints from Farrow and Ball, Little Greene and Autentico - choose from their extensive range of colours and finishes and use them on everything from plant pots and window frames to exterior masonry, railings and garden furniture.

We also offer a made-to-measure curtains, blinds, furniture, loose covers & upholstery service. Please visit our Norfolk showroom for inspiration and expert advice, tailored to your exact needs.

Or follow us here: Rooms with a View Instagram , or Rooms with a View Facebook