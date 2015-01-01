Your browser is out-of-date.

TETRAD LTD
Furniture & Accessories in Preston
    • THE NATURAL LOOSE COVER COLLECTION, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    THE NATURAL LOOSE COVER COLLECTION, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    THE NATURAL LOOSE COVER COLLECTION, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +7
    THE NATURAL LOOSE COVER COLLECTION
    HARRIS TWEED CONTEMPORARY, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    HARRIS TWEED CONTEMPORARY, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    HARRIS TWEED CONTEMPORARY, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +2
    HARRIS TWEED CONTEMPORARY
    HARRIS TWEED CLASSIC, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Dining roomChairs & benches
    HARRIS TWEED CLASSIC, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Dining roomChairs & benches
    HARRIS TWEED CLASSIC, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +15
    HARRIS TWEED CLASSIC
    TETRAD CLASSIC, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    TETRAD CLASSIC, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    TETRAD CLASSIC, TETRAD LTD TETRAD LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +38
    TETRAD CLASSIC
    Service areas
    Preston
    Address
    SWAN STREET
    PR15PQ Preston
    United Kingdom
    +44-1772693213 www.tetrad.co.uk

    Reviews

    Muz R
    Horrible place to have worked (in 2015), with a manager who brought up controversial political topics on week. Taught me a lot this place on how to stand your ground to corporate bullies.
    about 1 month ago
    Shamim Ishfaq
    Great factory shop.
    5 months ago
    Sharon Swin
    Luv this brand the best you can get so comfy too ...great store staff very helpful delivery quick
    6 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
