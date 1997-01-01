We are a progressive and dynamic architecture practice which is built on a culture of ideas. We create inspiring, practical and coherent spaces with the power to delight. We listen. We investigate. We develop highly tailored solutions which are specific to each place and client. We add value – in its broadest sense.

Selencky and Parsons have been working and designing with each other since meeting at Manchester School of Architecture in 1997, however 2013 has seen the official formation of Selencky///Parsons as an exciting new architecture and design practice. The intervening years have seen the founding partners David Parsons and Sam Selencky gather over 20 years of national and international project experience across a large range of scales and typologies while working at Arup Associates and Patel Taylor respectively. Based in South London, Selencky///Parsons builds on this experience and offers clients a highly individual design consultancy service where every project is considered as a new possibility to provide fantastic and unique design solutions that are intimately tailored to our client’s aspirations.