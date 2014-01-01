Bespoke & Beautiful , Rupert Till's wire sculptures in bronze , copper and steel can be commissioned for your garden spaces. Rupert Till has the experience of 21 years of awarding winning stands at The Chelsea Flower Show , he will create your sculpture from sketches and install them in your garden.
- Services
- commissions undertaken on behalf of clients
- Service areas
- Europe and America and Cheltenham
- Company awards
- 2014 5 Star Tradestand Award at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show
- 2015 5 Star Tradestand Award at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show
- Address
-
GL54 5AJ Cheltenham
United Kingdom
+44-7921771284 www.ruperttill.com