A range of colour in wallpaper for children of all ages. Available as half walls or borders to be pasted as normal wallpaper and then coloured in. For a more temporary decor there is a range of canvas prints delivered ready assembled for children to colour in and hang on their wall, or for more interactive fun there are repositionable fabric stickers cut out to shape and supplied as a pack. Children can sit at the table and colour these in and then apply them to any surface to create their own scenes. They are a low tack fabric which will not damage or leave residue. For smaller children there are magnetic playsets with a printed background board and colour in magnetic pieces to create movable scenes.

All products can be coloured in using any standard pens, pencils, crayons or paints depending on childs ability and preference

Also available are bespoke Wallpapers using your own images. Simply send us the image and the dimensions of the wall area you would like to apply it to and we will supply it in equal sections to fit. All bespoke orders will receive artwork proof prior to order completion.