Lambert & Sons is a family run business in SW London. We have been refurbishing London houses for many years and have a fantastic, established team in place to cater for all your property needs. Project management We can project manage your works from start to finish. We have experience of working very closely with surveyors, structural engineers and architects should you need them. Our main team of electricians, plumbers, tilers, and decorators have worked with us for many years. Their dependability and fantastic attention to detail keeps clients coming back to Lambert&Sons time and again. Interior design As well as our knowledge of building and construction we are also both skilled and experienced in interior design and soft furnishings. From refurbishing a chair to organising hand made curtains we can help you put your own stamp on your property – with minimum fuss and for the best price. Lambert and Sons can help you with all types of projects from re-painting a one bed flat to rent, to totally redesigning your house to create a dream home - all with a limited amount of fuss.