Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lambert&amp;Sons
Home Builders in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons Modern living room
    Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons Modern kitchen
    Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons Modern garden
    +15
    Tantallon Road

    Lambert & Sons is a family run business in SW London. We have been refurbishing London houses for many years and have a fantastic, established team in place to cater for all your property needs.   Project management We can project manage your works from start to finish. We have experience of working very closely with surveyors, structural engineers and architects should you need them.   Our main team of electricians, plumbers, tilers, and decorators have worked with us for many years. Their dependability and fantastic attention to detail keeps clients coming back to Lambert&Sons time and again.  Interior design As well as our knowledge of building and construction we are also both skilled and experienced in interior design and soft furnishings. From refurbishing a chair to organising hand made curtains we can help you put your own stamp on your property – with minimum fuss and for the best price.  Lambert and Sons can help you with all types of projects from re-painting a one bed flat to rent, to totally redesigning your house to create a dream home - all with a limited amount of fuss.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SW16 6RJ London
    United Kingdom
    www.lambertnsons.co.uk
      Add SEO element