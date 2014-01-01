Your browser is out-of-date.

artinsteel
Artists & Artisans in Swansea
Projects

    • Giant Stilletoe Shoe, artinsteel artinsteel ArtworkSculptures
    Giant Stilletoe Shoe
    John Dory sculpture, artinsteel artinsteel Living roomAccessories & decoration
    John Dory sculpture
    Grand Piano, artinsteel artinsteel GardenAccessories & decoration
    Grand Piano
    Wall mounted sculptures, artinsteel artinsteel Modern garden
    Wall mounted sculptures

    I am self trained as a sculptor, I started out using metal working as a hobby and over the years it
    became a larger part of my life until in 2005 I took the plunge and decided to try it as a full time occupation. 

    I work in a style best described as 'Direct Metal Sculpture' this is an approach with a history going back to the 1960's. It is typified by using metal as it is supplied, shaping metal sculptures cold, and welding structures together. The Direct Metal approach allows the fabrication of sculpture that is typically lighter in both appearance and weight than forged work. It is also a much faster way of working which I think is more exciting. I work mainly in mild steel and occasionally stainless steel where it's corrosion resistance is needed, I also sometimes use recycled materials in sculpture where shapes are relevant to the work in progress. A lot of my work is as much about the space occupied by the subject as it is about the subject itself. I have developed methods where I frame the outline of the subject leaving the viewer to fill in the gaps and details for themselves allowing for simple but effective works not overwhelmed by fussy finishing touches. I regularly work to commission, both for the public and private sectors, this is a favourite part of my practice, helping a customer to refine an idea and see it through into three dimensions. I also run sculpture making classes where inexperienced customers get to build their own sculptures including welding them together and have had some amazing results.

    See www.artinsteel.co.uk for more information.

    Services
    Design and fabrication of metal sculpture for indoors and outside
    Service areas
    Swansea
    Address
    15 Bryn Syfi terrace
    SA1 6XN Swansea
    United Kingdom
    +44-7590580853 www.artinsteel.co.uk
