Will never return, problem with an afternoon tea voucher, which had been purchased as a birthday present. Have previously used these without a problem and have merely presented the gift card and this accepted as proof of purchase. Somewhere along the line, they have changed the system and you now need to take the till receipt with the price on and a barcode with it. When pointed out that this wasn't explained when purchasing this voucher, they looked at us and quite patronisingly stated that it would have been stapled to your gift voucher. My friend and I pointed out that there were no staple marks on the voucher !!! They looked blankly at each other and then repeated that needed the till receipt to make sure we weren't trying to use it twice. How can it be used twice when they have always kept the gift card when it has been used??? There is no possibility of us having pinched one as they are not kept on the counter. Both of these points were put to them with just the same blank looks given to each other. They called the so called Manager who asked if I had any bank records as proof of purchase. After much searching on my phone due to poor internet connection I was able to luckily find the transaction otherwise would have had to pay again. The two girls then didn't know how to bring the transaction up on the till and kept blaming each other and all this was going on while the manager decided to sit down and have a coffee/business meeting in the cafe right in front of us. And after they had taken nearly an hour to sort it, with my friend and I having no idea or explanation as to what was going on, I had to ask if it had all been sorted. There was no apology for taking so long and we were made to feel as though they had done us a favour. Poor customer service and very rude. I can understand that they have to make checks as they have a business to run, but this was a problem of their own making and very poorly handled and it ruined our afternoon.
1st time here today. Fab interior and friendly staff. We both had the vegan breakfast. We were a bit disappointed. The tomato was tinned toms, there was a heap of smashed avocado and along with the beans made quite a mushy breakfast. The sausages were tasty though. Will visit again but try other breakfast options.