Pete Moorhouse Ltd
Artists & Artisans in Bristol
Reviews (2)
    • Elan, Pete Moorhouse Ltd Pete Moorhouse Ltd Modern garden
    Elan
    Human Circle, Pete Moorhouse Ltd Pete Moorhouse Ltd Modern garden
    Human Circle
    Angel Sculpture, Pete Moorhouse Ltd Pete Moorhouse Ltd Modern garden
    Angel Sculpture
    Islamic sculpture, Pete Moorhouse Ltd Pete Moorhouse Ltd Modern garden
    Islamic sculpture

    High quality outdoor sculpture

    Services
    • sculpture
    • Installation and Public art projects. International delivery.
    Service areas
    Bristol and & worldwide
    Company awards
    • Arts Council Award
    • Red Rooster Prizewinner
    • British Council Award
    • Honorary Research Fellow, Bristol University
    Address
    18 bedford crescent
    BS7 9PP Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971438863 www.petemoorhouse.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Pete Moorhouse LTD

    Registered Company UK: 9419230

    Registered Address: 18 Bedford Crescent, Brsitol BS7 9PP UK

    Reviews

    Andy Van Heusen
    Pete's sculptures are amazing, but this is not a location open to the public.
    almost 5 years ago
    Chuck Elliott
    Always a pleasure to work with Pete Moorhouse, lovely work that appeals through its engaging use of line and geometry, with a compelling mathematical purity. As an aside, his work on early years education is an inspiration too...
    almost 2 years ago
