Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Harvey Wright Architects
Architects in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Harvey Wright Architects is a creative and approachable RIBA Chartered Practice specialising in new and refurbished commercial and bespoke residential architecture across London and the South East.

    Our philosophy is to approach every project with a fresh and strong understanding of the client’s brief, tailoring our solutions to match your ambitions, resulting in individual concepts for each project. Our architecture provides creative and cost-effective solutions while ensuring quality and attention to detail.

    Services
    • Planning Applications
    • Building control submissions
    • construction drawings
    • tendering
    • Contract Administration
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • Surrey
    • Kent
    • Hampshire
    • Home Counties
    Address
    117 Waterloo Road
    SE1 8UL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2032396044 www.hwarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    N R
    Highly professional and excellent service.
    over 1 year ago
    emil fernan
    Very friendly staffs and reasonable price . I have recommended all my family and friends.
    over 1 year ago
      Add SEO element