Harvey Wright Architects is a creative and approachable RIBA Chartered Practice specialising in new and refurbished commercial and bespoke residential architecture across London and the South East.
Our philosophy is to approach every project with a fresh and strong understanding of the client’s brief, tailoring our solutions to match your ambitions, resulting in individual concepts for each project. Our architecture provides creative and cost-effective solutions while ensuring quality and attention to detail.
- Services
- Planning Applications
- Building control submissions
- construction drawings
- tendering
- Contract Administration
- Project Management
- Service areas
- Greater London
- Surrey
- Kent
- Hampshire
- Home Counties
- Address
-
117 Waterloo Road
SE1 8UL London
United Kingdom
+44-2032396044 www.hwarchitects.co.uk