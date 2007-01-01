Your browser is out-of-date.

Charlotte Candillier Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Wandsworth London, Detached House Refurbishment and Design, Charlotte Candillier Interiors Charlotte Candillier Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Wandsworth London, Detached House Refurbishment and Design, Charlotte Candillier Interiors Charlotte Candillier Interiors Classic style dining room
    Wandsworth London, Detached House Refurbishment and Design, Charlotte Candillier Interiors Charlotte Candillier Interiors Classic style bathroom
    +8
    Wandsworth London, Detached House Refurbishment and Design
    South of France, Charlotte Candillier Interiors Charlotte Candillier Interiors Modern houses
    South of France, Charlotte Candillier Interiors Charlotte Candillier Interiors Modern houses
    South of France, Charlotte Candillier Interiors Charlotte Candillier Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +21
    South of France

    We are a  luxury interior design and project management company, based in Wandsworth, London. Established in 2007, we offer a full interior design, space planning, project management and furniture manufacturer service to clients both here in the UK and internationally.

    Every client is individual, so we approach each project on this basis, without following a set format or set design principle. We have worked on contemporary, modern and traditional homes, and approach each project with gusto and imagination to deliver interiors that not only work for our clients but most importantly stand the test of time. We seek out materials and finishes that enrich the home environment, layering textures and colours to create drama and interest. The number of repeat clients is testament to our personal yet professional approach.

    We are an associate member of BIID

    Service areas
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • South of France
    • Mauritius
    Address
    7 Birchlands Avenue
    SW12 8ND London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7740102879 www.charlottecandillierinteriors.com
