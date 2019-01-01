Your browser is out-of-date.

CC Construction
General Contractors in London
    • Wimbledon, CC Construction CC Construction Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Wimbledon
    Battersea, CC Construction CC Construction Classic style living room
    Battersea

    CC Construction are a London based construction company working in the high end luxury residential market with some of the most influential and talented architects and interior designers in London and the home counties. We have a property maintenance and aftercare division which also undertakes 'small works' projects, catering for all budgets. We launched CC Country in 2019, catering for large country homes in the Southern Counties.

    Services
    • All building
    • Design
    • development
    • Turk-key solutions
    • Maintenance
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Bagleys Lane
    SW6 2BW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077367898 www.cccon.co.uk
