Tulipalo
Fireplaces in Newcastle Upon Tyne
Reviews (9)
    Installations
    Partner dealers
    Tulp fires we offer

    We are a Newcastle based Fire, Fireplace and Wood Burning Stove company. We have a central Newcastle showroom with Parking available. 

    Your complete project can be managed by us, from consultation, design, planning and fully certified installation. 

    Our client base varies, locally we serve discerning home owners, architects and interior designers for both domestic and commercial projects. 

    We are the importers of the exclusive Tulp Firemakers brand and serve a small number of likeminded showrooms throughout the UK and Ireland from Newcastle so we have a truly National coverage. 

    Our Mission is to be the partner of choice for the worlds leading Fire, Fireplace & Stove Brands. Tulipalo will only ally to the best of Quality, Innovation, Functionality, Aesthetic and Exceptional Hearth products. Using our wealth of experience, we will partner these products to the customer looking to acquire them. 

    Some of our Brands: Tulp Firemakers, Piet Boon, Chesney's, Farmington and Silhouet Electric.

    Services
    • Fireplace installments
    • Gas fire installments
    • Design
    • Consultation
    • Certified installation
    • Flue maintenance
    Service areas
    Newcastle upon Tyne, North East England, and Northumberland
    Address
    14 Blandford Square
    NE1 4HZ Newcastle Upon Tyne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1912605959 tulipalo.co.uk

    Reviews

    Peter
    We have just had a new fireplace and stove installed by this company. The service we received from the moment we went in to the showroom to the finished job was superb. Nothing was a problem, the fitting team were excellent and we are delighted with the end result. Thank you Michele and Simon.
    9 months ago
    James Alder
    Popped into showroom after a google search for fire stores. Was greeted by Michelle who talked us through options for what we wanted and gave us advice around size and TV wall. Ordered an amazing electric fire the following day. Awaiting delivery (approx 1 wk) but tremendous quality, wide selection, price range and friendly professional advice. We going for fire only/builder fitting ours. Highly recommend if your thinking of a new fire! Will post pic once installed. Thank you so much Michelle!
    about 1 year ago
    Jim Morrison
    I would strongly recommend Tulipo to anyone who wants excellent choices, top quality fires and fire surrounds at great prices and with fantastic helpful staff. Both Michelle and 'Fireman' Simon were both very helpful and couldn't do more to please me. Of course I bought a fire and a limestone surround. Thank you Tulipalo, Jim Morrison
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
