We are a Newcastle based Fire, Fireplace and Wood Burning Stove company. We have a central Newcastle showroom with Parking available.

Your complete project can be managed by us, from consultation, design, planning and fully certified installation.

Our client base varies, locally we serve discerning home owners, architects and interior designers for both domestic and commercial projects.

We are the importers of the exclusive Tulp Firemakers brand and serve a small number of likeminded showrooms throughout the UK and Ireland from Newcastle so we have a truly National coverage.

Our Mission is to be the partner of choice for the worlds leading Fire, Fireplace & Stove Brands. Tulipalo will only ally to the best of Quality, Innovation, Functionality, Aesthetic and Exceptional Hearth products. Using our wealth of experience, we will partner these products to the customer looking to acquire them.

Some of our Brands: Tulp Firemakers, Piet Boon, Chesney's, Farmington and Silhouet Electric.