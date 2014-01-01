Duncombe Oxleys are a father and daughter upholstering team. We are particularly interested in vintage and retro chairs from the 1920s-1970s. Reupholstering vintage pieces means all our chairs are completely unique, you will never find an identical chair. Our passion is in re-imagining furniture with a history so that it can live on to see another day. And who can’t appreciate a beautiful chair, even if you don’t love how it looks you can love how comfortable it feels.We believe your home should be a reflection of who you are, a collection of objects that hold precious memories and stories.That is why we are so passionate to bring you something different and exciting, something ‘You’. So we hope you enjoy looking at/buying/reading about Duncombe Oxleys, and even if you don’t buy anything from us we really hope you are inspired to step out and make your home your own.

We are located in County Durham in a small village, we began to build our business in November 2014 and launched our site in March 2015. We’d love to hear from you so any questions/feedback/suggestions/ideas please do not hesitate to get in touch. We aim to answer you within 24hours…