New Images is a design and build company whom brings architecture and construction services together under one roof. This advantageous method enables us to carry innovative ideas off the page and into the build environment. Design and Build is an increasingly popular alternative management method where clients contract with a single company, rather than multiple players, to complete their project. Not only does Design/Build simplify project administration for the client, it allows faster and more effective communication resulting in fewer mistakes and quicker delivery times. Better communication translates into greater flexibility to make adjustments throughout a project’s lifespan, while providing increased control over budget and schedule.