New Images Architects
Architects in London
    • Finchley Central , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    Finchley Central , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    Finchley Central , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    +6
    Finchley Central
    Hadley Wood - North London, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    Hadley Wood - North London, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    Hadley Wood - North London, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    +11
    Hadley Wood - North London
    Private residential house - Elstree, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    Private residential house - Elstree, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    Private residential house - Elstree, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    +13
    Private residential house - Elstree
    Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
    Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern kitchen
    +6
    Private House - Holland Park
    Private House - Highgate , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern kitchen
    Private House - Highgate , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern kitchen
    Private House - Highgate , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
    +2
    Private House - Highgate

    New Images is a design and build company whom brings architecture and construction services together under one roof. This advantageous method enables us to carry innovative ideas off the page and into the build environment. Design and Build is an increasingly popular alternative management method where clients contract with a single company, rather than multiple players, to complete their project. Not only does Design/Build simplify project administration for the client, it allows faster and more effective communication resulting in fewer mistakes and quicker delivery times. Better communication translates into greater flexibility to make adjustments throughout a project’s lifespan, while providing increased control over budget and schedule.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Design and Planning
    • building regulation
    • Structural Engineer
    • construction management
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    Grove Lodge 287 Regents Park Road
    N3 3JY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083432113 newimagesarchitects.co.uk
