The peculiar beauty of gardens consists of one small transmutation after another, green and fecund life unfolding in a myriad of temporal and ever-changing forms. Perhaps that's why garden statues have retained their appeal for thousands of years, in seemingly every culture and country from ancient Greece to 21st century UK. In our little seas of soil teeming with waves of metamorphic life, a garden sculpture is an anchor of permanent, human-crafted beauty on which to rest our eyes before diving back, hands-first, into the earth.

Metamorphosis is one garden statue theme that's inspired sculptors through the years, but it's certainly not the only one. Home and garden statues can also be a respectful recognition of the mysterious forces that create or watch over life. From statues of Greek gods to angel statues, Statues and Sculptures Online features many timeless symbols of religious veneration. A Buddha garden statue or Guan Yin Bodhisattva garden statue would be a calming and peaceful presence in any garden's meditation area.

Religious garden statues honour the origins of life, but gardens also host watchful beings that protect against things that go bump in the night - or that dig hungrily through flower and vegetable patches. The Chinese dragon statue, little as he may be, is a mighty protector against evil or weevil. The garden ornaments for sale at Statues and Sculptures Online will work evening wonders in your garden, or light your way at night with a handheld solar lantern. And if your dragon should tire, no garden foe would dare tread past the fearsome vigilance of a griffin or gargoyle statue.

Of course we're not entirely about mythology and whimsy. Like all good gardeners, we have a very practical side, too. Outdoor garden statues are made from durable, resilient, all-weather materials, and will grace gardens for years to come, be they resin garden statues or concrete stone garden statues.