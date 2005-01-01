Your browser is out-of-date.

John Green Designs
Furniture & Accessories in York
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Sideboard, John Green Designs John Green Designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Sideboard, John Green Designs John Green Designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Sideboard, John Green Designs John Green Designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +14
    Sideboard

    John Green is an award winning designer, designing furniture and lifestyle products for manufacture. John’s approach is simple – to create innovative and functional designs that people can’t resist. On top of developing products for his own brand John works as a freelance designer, collaborating with other designers and manufacturers.

    Services
    furniture
    Service areas
    designer furniture and York
    Company awards
    • Grand Designs Awards – Product of the Year – Highly commended | 2011
    • Homes & Gardens Classic Design Awards – runner-up – Furniture Award | 2010
    • Homes & Gardens Classic Design Awards – runner-up – Young Designer’s Award | 2010
    • Design for Dwell – shortlisted | 2009
    • York St John University Art & Design Show – Best in Show | 2008
    • Northern Designers – finalist – student product design award | 2008
    • Design Show Liverpool – finalist – student design award | 2008
    • CSD (Charted Society of Designers) Student Medal for Product design | 2007/2008
    • Denfords Award for Excellence in Engineering | 2005​
    Address
    THE STUDIO
    YO30 6LE York
    United Kingdom
    +44-7746131871 www.johngreendesigns.com
