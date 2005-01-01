John Green is an award winning designer, designing furniture and lifestyle products for manufacture. John’s approach is simple – to create innovative and functional designs that people can’t resist. On top of developing products for his own brand John works as a freelance designer, collaborating with other designers and manufacturers.
- Services
- furniture
- Service areas
- designer furniture and York
- Company awards
- Grand Designs Awards – Product of the Year – Highly commended | 2011
- Homes & Gardens Classic Design Awards – runner-up – Furniture Award | 2010
- Homes & Gardens Classic Design Awards – runner-up – Young Designer’s Award | 2010
- Design for Dwell – shortlisted | 2009
- York St John University Art & Design Show – Best in Show | 2008
- Northern Designers – finalist – student product design award | 2008
- Design Show Liverpool – finalist – student design award | 2008
- CSD (Charted Society of Designers) Student Medal for Product design | 2007/2008
- Denfords Award for Excellence in Engineering | 2005
- Show all 9 awards
- Address
-
THE STUDIO
YO30 6LE York
United Kingdom
+44-7746131871 www.johngreendesigns.com