I am Sebastien Rigaill, a 3D visualiser specializing in architecture, interior design and exhibition projects.
My role is to give life to a project by placing it in its future environment through thoughtful animated design.
I am receptive to the ideas of the architects while helping them achieve a balance between technical considerations and the aesthetics I envision. I take a sketch of the project and imagine, develop, and transform it into a holistic image rich in subtle details and real-life beauty.
- Services
- CGI visualisation : Architecture—Interior Design—exhibition and event—pakaging—object
- Service areas
- London
- France and Europe
- and all across the uk
- Address
-
12 Brackley Terrace
W42HJ London
United Kingdom
+44-7876681065 www.rigaill.com