Sebastien Rigaill 3D Visualiser
CGI / Visualisation in London
    Marché Saint-Germain
    Dunoyer de Segonzac Elementary School
    Pablo Neruda Elementary School
    Exhibition

    I am Sebastien Rigaill, a 3D visualiser specializing in architecture, interior design and exhibition projects.
    My role is to give life to a project by placing it in its future environment through thoughtful animated design.

    I am receptive to the ideas of the architects while helping them achieve a balance between technical considerations and the aesthetics I envision. I take a sketch of the project and imagine, develop, and transform it into a holistic image rich in subtle details and real-life beauty.

    Services
    CGI visualisation : Architecture—Interior Design—exhibition and event—pakaging—object
    Service areas
    • London
    • France and Europe
    • and all across the uk
    Address
    12 Brackley Terrace
    W42HJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7876681065 www.rigaill.com
