I am Sebastien Rigaill, a 3D visualiser specializing in architecture, interior design and exhibition projects.

My role is to give life to a project by placing it in its future environment through thoughtful animated design.

I am receptive to the ideas of the architects while helping them achieve a balance between technical considerations and the aesthetics I envision. I take a sketch of the project and imagine, develop, and transform it into a holistic image rich in subtle details and real-life beauty.