Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Buckinghamshire
    Cotswold Cottage
    A Country Home
    A House On The River

    Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd was founded by two friends Alexandria Emma Dance and Hanna Eve Petanjek who share a passion for creating unique, practical and timeless designs.

    Our approachable and experienced design team offers a range of services from carefully sourced one off pieces of furniture to full house renovations.   

    Our portfolio of projects includes: 

    Residential Properties - Show Homes  - Refurbishments - Project Management  - Spatial Planning - Home Styling - Window Treatments   

    We ensure our client’s needs are at the heart of the design process, working closely to given briefs, budgetary and style requirements so that the designs are tailored to our client’s personalities and lifestyles.   To discuss your project of any size or for more information about our services please contact us to see how we can help.

    Services
    Residential Properties—Show Homes —Refurbishments— Project Management —Spatial Planning—Home Styling—Window Treatments
    Service areas
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Berkshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Surrey & London
    • Hertfordshire
    Address
    Clearwater House, Rivers Edge, Wooburn Green
    HP10 0AQ Buckinghamshire
    United Kingdom
    +44782513700207960008217 www.emmaandeveinteriors.com

