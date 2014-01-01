The Rustic Dish was founded by Lee and Jeff over a coffee in the garden on a very fine Spring morning. We now manufacturer, retail and distribute our own beautiful olive wood rustic cheese, chopping and presentation boards, and other utensils and accessories. We are based in the UK, with another office in Germany, but sell all over the world.

We are very proud of our company policy on sourcing wood taken only from very old olive trees that have come to the end of their natural fruiting life. This allows the olive farmers of North Africa to sell, rather than discard, this wood which then gives them the much needed funds to purchase new, younger, more productive trees. This then keeps their family, and the local community, in much needed employment in some of the poorest regions in the world.