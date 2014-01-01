Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Rustic Dish
Online Shops in Braintree
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3 Piece Olive Wood Handled Cheese Knife Set, The Rustic Dish The Rustic Dish KitchenAccessories & textiles
    3 Piece Olive Wood Handled Cheese Knife Set
    Large Rustic Olive Wood Serving Board, The Rustic Dish The Rustic Dish KitchenKitchen utensils
    Large Rustic Olive Wood Serving Board
    Personalised Rustic Tree Name Carving Chopping/Cheese Board, The Rustic Dish The Rustic Dish KitchenKitchen utensils
    Personalised Rustic Tree Name Carving Chopping/Cheese Board
    Rustic Olive Wood Party Canapé Boards with Wine Holder, The Rustic Dish The Rustic Dish GardenAccessories & decoration
    Rustic Olive Wood Party Canapé Boards with Wine Holder
    Personalised Rustic Wooden Chopping / Cheese Board - in 4 Sizes, The Rustic Dish The Rustic Dish KitchenKitchen utensils
    Personalised Rustic Wooden Chopping / Cheese Board - in 4 Sizes

    The Rustic Dish was founded by Lee and Jeff over a coffee in the garden on a very fine Spring morning. We now manufacturer, retail and distribute our own beautiful olive wood rustic cheese, chopping and presentation boards, and other utensils and accessories. We are based in the UK, with another office in Germany, but sell all over the world. 

    We are very proud of our company policy on sourcing wood taken only from very old olive trees that have come to the end of their natural fruiting life. This allows the olive farmers of North Africa  to sell, rather than discard, this wood which then gives them the much needed funds to purchase new, younger, more productive trees. This then keeps their family, and the local community, in much needed employment in some of the poorest regions in the world. 

    Service areas
    Braintree
    Company awards
    • Voted Top 10 Best Personalised Gift of 2014 by The Independent. 
    • As seen in the Evening Standard's Best Wedding Gift of 2015 
    Address
    Islay House
    CM77 8JT Braintree
    United Kingdom
    www.therusticdish.com

    Reviews

    Denise Craven
    The rustic dish company have provided exemplary and outstanding service. Not only is their product unique and beautiful, they have worked tirelessly to ensure my order has been completed with speed and efficiency. I would more than thoroughly recommend using this company and can not speak highly enough of their help and support in dealing with a very special order. Thank you for all of your help
    over 4 years ago
    Julie Ball
    If your looking for a Gift , look no further, I placed a small order and it arrived today , prompt service and packaged wonderfully, so pleased with this item , I will be ordering again very soon
    over 2 years ago
    Benjamin Chadwick
    I bought a olive wood chopping board and olive wood pestle and mortar from The Rustic Dish, as a wedding present. Both items arrived quickly, were well packaged and look absolutely beautiful. Really great quality items but this isn't the whole story. I contacted The Rustic Dish before I ordered to ask if I could buy an extra pestle (on its own) to add to my order, as I have lost the pestle for my own olive wood mortar. Jody always replied quickly and was really friendly. After about 24 hours from my request, she replied to say they were happy to include an extra pestle with no additional charge. THIS is the kind of company The Rustic Dish is. You can't get better customer service than this. Don't hesitate to buy from them. They are absolutely top quality in every department - quality of goods, customer service, delivery, communications.... I will definitely be buying again. Thanks Jody and the team at TRD.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element