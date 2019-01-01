Your browser is out-of-date.

Hugo Carter—SILENT WINDOWS
Windows in Chiswick, London
Reviews (13)
    Suburban Family Home - Ealing Broadway, London
    Suburban Family Home - Ealing Broadway, London
    SASH WINDOWS

    Restore tranquillity to your home with SILENT WINDOWS by Hugo Carter - the next generation of high performance windows & doors.

    We are leading specialists in soundproof windows & doors, transforming properties of every shape, size and architectural era, all over the UK.

    Bespoke windows which last a lifetime. We create the quietest spaces in the noisiest places.

    Our windows complement period properties, listed buildings and modern homes, all over the UK.

    Contemporary and traditional styles of sash, casement, French and soundproof windows.

    Range of glazing options - from high performance single glaze, to soundproof quality triple glazing.Our specialist acoustic glazing technology can reduce noise by up to 51 decibels.

    DISTURBED SLEEP? Aeroplanes, road traffic or anti-social noise - we have experienced a wide range of noise pollution scenarios and seen many lives disrupted by intrusive ambient sound, resulting in disturbed sleep, individuals unable to work, and dramatically affected health.Hugo Carter is proud to have completed thousands of installations all over London, particularly around Fulham, Chelsea and along the Heathrow flight path.

    NOISE SURVEY During our initial site visit we complete a sound test throughout the building. Using specialist noise analysis equipment - NTi XL2 Acoustic Analyser - we measure the exact sound frequency and analyse the soundwave readings in each room. Our engineers then match the type of acoustic glazing with the specific noise signatures, to recommend the best solution for every property.

    YOUR PROJECT From survey to completion: we deliver your project, from start to finish. We never outsource any installations - only our trusted, fully qualified and employed installation team, supervised by a project manager.

    Hugo Carter is FENSA registered in line with building regulations, all our projects are certified and include a 10 year guarantee.

    Find out more about Silent Windows - the next generation of soundproof windows and doors.

    CONTACT:

    Tel: 020 3953 5553

    Email: SilentWindows@HugoCarter.co.uk

    Website: SilentWindows.co.uk

    Services
    • Windows and doors manufacture
    • window installers
    • Soundproof Windows
    Service areas
    London and Chiswick
    Company awards
    Best Window & Door Manufacturers 2019—SME News Awards
    Address
    Building 3, 566 Chiswick High Road,
    W4 5YA Chiswick, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2039535553 www.hugocarter.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nigel Planer
    Brilliant windows, installed with minimum fuss. Thanks
    about 1 month ago
    Michael Cahill
    You get what you pay for! We were suprised at how well Hugo Carter Silent Windows work and the quality of the workmanship and installation. If we ever needed high quality windows fitting again, Hugo Carter would be our first choice
    28 days ago
    Paul Fothergill
    After a slight, but understandable delay due to the pandemic, Hugo Cater installed our windows on the front of our house during the middle of December 21. We had chosen Hugo Carter because we wanted the best noise reduction windows available to reduce disturbance from the road and local pub. So far they have been excellent - the installation went without a hitch and the noise reduction is really impressive - much much better than our existing double glazing.
    5 months ago
