I am a full-time artist making figurative hand-built ceramic sculptures and limited editions. Some of my artworks are large mixed media sculptures for outdoor spaces, whilst others are smaller domestic scale pieces which are meant for indoor display.

The images I make are dream-like and contemplative; playing with the conventions of fairytales and fables, often turning the stories on their heads and twisting them. The style is bold and semi-abstract with graceful sweeping curves and simplified details.