Paul Smith Sculptures
Artists & Artisans in Stockport
Projects

    outdoor sculptures, Paul Smith Sculptures
    outdoor sculptures

    I am a full-time artist making figurative hand-built ceramic sculptures and limited editions.  Some of my artworks are large mixed media sculptures for outdoor spaces, whilst others are smaller domestic scale pieces which are meant for indoor display.

    The images I make are dream-like and contemplative; playing with the conventions of fairytales and fables, often turning the stories on their heads and twisting them.  The style is bold and semi-abstract with graceful sweeping curves and simplified details.

    Services
    Sculptures for outdoors and indoor dispaly
    Service areas
    Stockport
    Address
    SK23 7PD Stockport
    United Kingdom
    +44-7972792481 www.paulsmithsculptures.co.uk
