Luca Grigioni
Designers in London
    • Luca has a long-standing passion for interior design. Born in Italy, he supported his family’s interiors business from the early age of sixteen.

    Academically trained in architecture, his extensive knowledge of the Italian and German furniture industry soon established a portfolio of large-scale projects commissioned by a variety of high profile, luxury brands.

    With almost thirty years of professional design and project management experience, he is sought by clients across the UK and Europe for his expertise, versatility and wide-ranging skill base.

    Projects include several residential properties in London and Rome as well as commercial interiors and installations for leading Italian and British fashion designers.

    Service areas
    • Greater London Area
    • Rome
    • florence
    • Milan
    Address
    N8 7BQ London
    United Kingdom
    lucagrigioni.com
