The Country Cottage Shop
Online Shops in L35 6nt
    Home Decor
    Bedding
    At the The Country Cottage Shop we aim to
    provide all our customers with a personal, pleasurable and   professional shopping experience.

    All are products are ethically sourced that are not only beautiful, but will we feel will stay with you and your home for a lifetime.

    Most of our interiors are made from recycled products as we as a business and a family are always trying to improve our carbon footprint.

    We always try to find something that is a little different from other retailers but with a price tag to suit everyone.

    Our inspiration comes from our very own country cottage that we live in, so we ensure the practicalities of our interiors our children can enjoy too and the joy they have brought into our lives as our home is a testament to that.

     The joy of working from home has allowed me to care for the family, enjoy gardening and any DIY that needs doing without the limitations of going out to work for an employer. The huge advantage of shopping for the business is I can use the products for display purposes for our house, so if you don't like what we we do I take the blame wholeheartedly.

    Service areas
    L35 6NT
    Address
    180 School Lane
    Rainhill L35 6nt
    United Kingdom
    +44-7789914268 www.thecountrycottageshop.com
