Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Perkins and Perry
Home Builders in Redruth
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • trusses, Perkins and Perry Perkins and Perry
    trusses

    For over 35 years Perkins and Perry have built up an excellent reputation across the UK for designing and manufacturing roof trusses, cut roof structures, timber frames, metal web (posi / easi joist) structures and joinery products, supplying individual packages to contractors and self-builders, within budget and time schedules.

    Please note that we don't really monitor this page, best go to our website (www.perkinsandperry.co.uk) or mail@perkinsandperry.co.uk

    Services
    Timber frame, Joinery, and Roof Structures
    Service areas
    • South West of England
    • South of England
    • Redruth
    Address
    Wheal Chance, Radnor Road, Scorrier
    TR16 5EQ Redruth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1209820983 www.perkinsandperry.co.uk

    Reviews

    tony smith
    Best in the West.
    3 months ago
    Liz Tate
    Wonderful friendly and expert service.. service beyond expectation.
    5 months ago
    Toby Rogers
    Haha aax, hi iced
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element