Studio AVC is an architectural & interior design firm based in London. We like working on small scale private houses and commercial projects like offices, restaurants, shops as well as more complex and bigger developments. Our recent work includes a house refurbishment project in London and a concept design for a mixed used masterplan of 300,000 m2 in Baku.
- Services
- Architectural Design and Interior Design
- Service areas
- LONDON
- Address
-
Tooting & Blackfriars
SW17 9QQ London
United Kingdom
+44-7824631422 www.studioavc.com