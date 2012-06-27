Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CasaNora
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen Kensington W8, CasaNora CasaNora Classic style kitchen
    Kitchen Kensington W8, CasaNora CasaNora Classic style kitchen
    Kitchen Kensington W8, CasaNora CasaNora Classic style kitchen
    +2
    Kitchen Kensington W8
    Kitchen - Ealing 13, CasaNora CasaNora Modern kitchen
    Kitchen - Ealing 13, CasaNora CasaNora Modern kitchen
    Kitchen - Ealing 13, CasaNora CasaNora Modern kitchen
    +1
    Kitchen - Ealing 13
    Val D'isere France, CasaNora CasaNora Rustic style living room
    Val D'isere France, CasaNora CasaNora Rustic style dining room
    Val D'isere France, CasaNora CasaNora Modern kitchen
    +4
    Val D'isere France
    Coleherne Court SW10, CasaNora CasaNora Classic style bedroom
    Coleherne Court SW10, CasaNora CasaNora Classic style living room
    Coleherne Court SW10, CasaNora CasaNora Classic style living room
    +3
    Coleherne Court SW10
    Kitchen & extension Parsons green SW6, CasaNora CasaNora Modern kitchen
    Kitchen & extension Parsons green SW6, CasaNora CasaNora Modern kitchen
    Kitchen & extension Parsons green SW6, CasaNora CasaNora Modern kitchen
    +10
    Kitchen & extension Parsons green SW6
    Lighting, CasaNora CasaNora ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Lighting, CasaNora CasaNora ArtworkSculptures
    Lighting, CasaNora CasaNora ArtworkSculptures
    +15
    Lighting
    Show all 10 projects

    We comprehensively cover every aspect of home enhancement and interior design offering individually tailored packages to suit any project size or style. We work with architects, structural engineers and reliable building team for any refurbishment required prior to furnishing the interior. This allows us to work as a team that provides you with a stress free project.We will work to complete your project to include every little detail from colour of walls, flooring , furnishing etc. If you have a project to discuss, please feel free to pop in or call for an informal consultation.

    Services
    Interiors and kitchens
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    324 upper richmond road
    SW15 6TL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035384600 www.casanora.uk

    Reviews

    Carol Horne
    We just did a kitchen extension in SW London and bought our Dekton countertops from CasaNora. We are delighted with our choice -our kitchen looks stunning and we had great service from Nora and her team. From friendly advice at the Putney showroom to the expert fitter who installed our countertops; everything went smoothly. Best of all Nora was right there at the end of the phone taking care of every question and problem - phenomenal customer service.
    3 months ago
    Dionisios Pothos
    I come to Casanora for help with the interior design and supply of all fixture and fittings for flooring/bathroom/kitchen/storage for a studio flat I was renovating in Putney. At the end of our initial briefing, I told Nora as a joke that I expect her to transform 33sqm to 50sqm. And my gosh that’s exactly what Nora delivered in terms of clever design and the right choice of interior materials and solutions!!! I live for 4 months now in my new place and still I am amazed every day how spacious it feels. It goes without saying that the quality of the materials and brands Nora uses are top quality and refuses to cut corners to her high standards. However this is not all, Nora was amazing to help , advice and give access to her network of professionals regarding all the issues the come out during the renovation (I used my own builders) whether this was dealing with the building control or structural issues and always there to calm down my worries and anxiety during the building process, she DINT had to do this! But again that’s what makes Nora and her service so SPECIAL and not just another good interior design service. Thanks Nora for everything :-)
    2 months ago
    federico bianchi
    A huge thank you to Nora for her priceless help on sorting out so many pieces of the interior fitout of our Notting Hill house. Nora is very competent, she always find a smart solution and she is a true pleasure to work with.
    6 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element