Iron Vein.

Designer makers of contemporary metalwork specialising in exterior pieces; street furniture, structures and sculpture.

We have over twenty years experience in this field, designing and producing for health trusts, garden designers' show gardens, schools, hotels, restaurants, memorials and private commissions.

We offer design solutions whatever your site, scale, or brief, and are happy to work up plans and costings for any creative project, to provide vibrant and stimulating touches for urban or country spaces.

Our pieces are fully protected for outdoor use, and as they are bespoke we can use the appropriate materials to suit the demands of the site, be they theft, vandalism etc.