Iron Vein
Blacksmith in Welshpool
    Designer makers of contemporary metalwork specialising in exterior pieces; street furniture, structures and sculpture.

     We have over twenty years experience in this field, designing and producing for health trusts, garden designers' show gardens, schools, hotels, restaurants, memorials and private commissions.

    We offer design solutions whatever your site, scale, or brief, and are happy to work up plans and costings for any creative project, to provide vibrant and stimulating touches for urban or country spaces.

    Our pieces are fully protected for outdoor use, and as they are bespoke we can use the appropriate materials to suit the demands of the site, be they theft, vandalism etc.

    Services
    • Design and manufacture metalwork sculpture
    • furniture and garden structures.
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • WELSHPOOL
    Company awards
    Sculpture and Furniture for RHS Gold award winning gardens
    Address
    Llynwel
    SY21 9DD Welshpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1938850380 www.ironvein.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gaynor Gravestock
    over 1 year ago
    Колхозаны in UK
    Very nice location.easy to go
    about 4 years ago
    Helen Goff
    Beautiful galvanised sculptures at great prices
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
