Space Alchemy is a full service interior architecture and design practice specialising in high-end residential properties for private clients and property developers.

For over 12 years Davina and her team have worked on a myriad of projects in the UK and overseas. Creativity, passion and solid project management have helped create a stream of referrals and repeat business in addition to new commissions. The goal has always been to offer the highest level of service with design flair, attention to detail, precise cost control and professional integrity, whilst making the entire process enjoyable for the client. There is no rigid ‘signature style’ imposed by Space Alchemy. The aim is to offer a totally bespoke and tailored approach to each client’s home, bringing out their personality, lifestyle and desires at the absolute forefront of all the designs. A common thread runs through all of Space Alchemy’s work - a vibrancy and freshness from the use of colour, pattern, texture and materials, generating ambiance and impact, whilst also creating serenity and comfort. The introduction of quirky touches, adds life and personality to a space, brings a smile and provides a talking point.

Space Alchemy offers the full range of interior architecture and design services and works with a superb team of specialists, contractors, consultants, craftspeople and artisans, with relationships developed over many years.