Nice Brew Interior Design
Designers in Brighton, UK
Reviews (0)
    Private Residence, Surrey

    Based in Brighton, East Sussex and working on projects in London, Surrey, Sussex and across the South East, Nice Brew Interior Design provides creative solutions and support to commercial and residential clients. We are committed to the enhancement of interior space for today and the future.

     

    Over the years we have worked on private homes, creative offices, healthcare, spa and gyms and cinema design including a private IMAX

    theatre. From help sourcing and using budgets wisely to full design and fit out, NB prides itself on producing work that is innovative, exciting and unique.

    Services
    • Interior space planning and remodelling
    • Bespoke Designs
    • 3D design
    • Planning
    • drawings
    Service areas
    • Brighton
    • London and South East England
    • Lewes
    • Sussex
    • Brighton, UK
    Address
    BN1 4ER Brighton, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7525423144 nicebrewinteriordesign.com
