Based in Brighton, East Sussex and working on projects in London, Surrey, Sussex and across the South East, Nice Brew Interior Design provides creative solutions and support to commercial and residential clients. We are committed to the enhancement of interior space for today and the future.

Over the years we have worked on private homes, creative offices, healthcare, spa and gyms and cinema design including a private IMAX

theatre. From help sourcing and using budgets wisely to full design and fit out, NB prides itself on producing work that is innovative, exciting and unique.