EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (1)
    My name is Evgeny Belyaev. I am an Interior Designer with an extensive portfolio of successfully completed projects. I have made designs for clients in Russia, the UK and Portugal covering everything from offices, restaurants and nightclubs to hotels and private residences.  I make a point of getting to know my clients in order to understand their brief and budget.  I pride myself then consistently delivering a finished product that exceeds their expectations.

    Service areas
    London worldwide
    Address
    3, 6 Burston Road
    SW15 6AR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7912895696 belyaevdesign.com

    Reviews

    Roman Haritonov Roman Haritonov
    A real great model for our flat. A well defined color concept combined with an excellent taste for furnitures and well chosen components. Thank you!
    over 6 years ago
