My name is Evgeny Belyaev. I am an Interior Designer with an extensive portfolio of successfully completed projects. I have made designs for clients in Russia, the UK and Portugal covering everything from offices, restaurants and nightclubs to hotels and private residences. I make a point of getting to know my clients in order to understand their brief and budget. I pride myself then consistently delivering a finished product that exceeds their expectations.
