Marlow Building and Landscaping
Landscape Designers in Loughborough, Leicestershire
    • If you are after landscapers in Loughborough then contact Marlow Building and Landscaping. We are an affordable and reliable landscaping company who will tailor your ideas and turn them into a professional finished piece of landscaping. We offer many other services for your home such as extension work of refurbishment within your property. Contact us today for your free consultation and find out what we can do for you.

    Services
    • landscaping
    • Extensions
    • refurbishments
    • carpentry
    • Joinery
    • plastering
    • kitchens
    • bathrooms
    Service areas
    • Loughborough
    • Loughborough, Leicestershire
    Address
    2 Whitehouse Avenue
    LE11 2PW Loughborough, Leicestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1509269407 www.marlowbuilding.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jade Lang
    I asked Lindsay to do some building work for my mum as a surprise, safe to say he & the team did an excellent job and she was over the moon with the finished progress!
    about 5 years ago
    Susan Loy
    I thoroughly recommend Mr Marlow and co.
    over 2 years ago
