Prime Property Care
Real Estate Agents in London
    • Preparing room before the viewings/rental, Prime Property Care Prime Property Care Classic style bedroom
    Preparing room before the viewings/rental

    Prime Property Care is HMO Management company that provides peace of mind to landlords and provide homely environment to tenants, guaranteed. 

    Our core values:

    * We give peace of mind to our Landlords * We create welcoming & homely environment for our Tenants * We build quality relationships with people we work with * We cultivate strong spirit and positive way of thinking * We set high standards and we influence property industry * We do the math by adding humour :P and subtracting bs :O

    Services
    * HMO management * Tenant finding service * Property Development Projects * HMO licensing * Property Dressing up + set up * Asset management
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    National Landlords Association, London Rental Standard, The PRS, Accredited Landlord Association 
    Address
    Green Lanes
    N13 4BS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2032869025 www.primepropertycare.com
