Prime Property Care is HMO Management company that provides peace of mind to landlords and provide homely environment to tenants, guaranteed.
Our core values:
* We give peace of mind to our Landlords * We create welcoming & homely environment for our Tenants * We build quality relationships with people we work with * We cultivate strong spirit and positive way of thinking * We set high standards and we influence property industry * We do the math by adding humour :P and subtracting bs :O
- Services
- * HMO management * Tenant finding service * Property Development Projects * HMO licensing * Property Dressing up + set up * Asset management
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- National Landlords Association, London Rental Standard, The PRS, Accredited Landlord Association
- Address
-
Green Lanes
N13 4BS London
United Kingdom
+44-2032869025 www.primepropertycare.com