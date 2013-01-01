Interior designer specialising in bespoke kitchens and bathrooms.
Laura works with clients to provide imaginative yet practical solutions for a project, also drawing on her experience as an artist and theatre designer.
She listens carefully to clients' needs and wishes before drawing up any plans and is happy to work flexibly throughout.
She ensures that the final result is exactly as the clients would like, but with a large injection of creative flair and know-how along the way!
- Services
- Specialist in the design and manufacture of bespoke kitchens and bathrooms. Residential interior designer.
- Service areas
- London and UK & Europe
- Company awards
- Highly Commended, Best Small Bespoke Kitchen. 2013 Marion John Awards, Federation of Kitchen and Bathroom Designers.
- Address
-
W4 2LH London
United Kingdom
+44-7753807174 www.lauragompertz.com