Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Kitchen Planners in London
Reviews
    Barnet Kitchen
    Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill, London Kitchen
    Brancaster, North Norfolk Kitchen
    Acton, London Kitchen
    Richmond, London Kitchen

    Interior designer specialising in bespoke kitchens and bathrooms.

    Laura works with clients to provide imaginative yet practical solutions for a project, also drawing on her experience as an artist and theatre designer. 

    She listens carefully to clients' needs and wishes before drawing up any plans and is happy to work flexibly throughout. 

    She ensures that the final result is exactly as the clients would like, but with a large injection of creative flair and know-how along the way!

    Services
    Specialist in the design and manufacture of bespoke kitchens and bathrooms. Residential interior designer.
    Service areas
    London and UK & Europe
    Company awards
    Highly Commended, Best Small Bespoke Kitchen. 2013 Marion John Awards, Federation of Kitchen and Bathroom Designers.
    Address
    W4 2LH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7753807174 www.lauragompertz.com

    Reviews

    fionuala Goritsas
    I would recommend Laura in a heart beat.  She is exceptionally brilliant at what she does. Her meticulous eye for design is outstanding and she has totally transformed our kitchen.  Laura was so good at listening to us and taking on our ideas yet opening up possibilities which we would never have thought of independently.   She was also on sight regularly and was always calm.  Loads of research and kept us informed on a regular basis.  I look forward to hiring Laura in the future!   
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: January 2017
