Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Somner Macdonald Architects
Architects in Edinburgh
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • South Gray, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Modern houses
    South Gray, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Modern houses
    South Gray, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Modern kitchen
    +2
    South Gray
    New Town, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Classic rooms
    New Town, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Classic rooms
    New Town, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Classic rooms
    +2
    New Town
    An Amazing Remodelling & Refurbishment of an Apartment: The Scores Project, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    An Amazing Remodelling & Refurbishment of an Apartment: The Scores Project, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    An Amazing Remodelling & Refurbishment of an Apartment: The Scores Project, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    +2
    An Amazing Remodelling & Refurbishment of an Apartment: The Scores Project
    Dunmore , Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Modern rooms
    Dunmore , Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Modern rooms
    Dunmore , Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects Modern rooms
    +2
    Dunmore
    Queen's, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    Queen's, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    Queen's, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    +2
    Queen's
    Netherby, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    Netherby, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    Netherby, Somner Macdonald Architects Somner Macdonald Architects
    Netherby

    Associated with high quality bespoke design; we successfully restore, transform and remodel Georgian, Victorian and modern homes throughout Scotland. We also design new build homes and have been leading the way in ‘grand designs’ architecture for 20 years.

    We are a small team with big ideas and a passion for design. We take pride in the personal approach we offer our clients, listening and adapting to help them achieve their visions.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    UK Wide and Edinburgh
    Address
    EH8 8JQ Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1315587575 www.somnermacdonald.co.uk
      Add SEO element