Associated with high quality bespoke design; we successfully restore, transform and remodel Georgian, Victorian and modern homes throughout Scotland. We also design new build homes and have been leading the way in ‘grand designs’ architecture for 20 years.
We are a small team with big ideas and a passion for design. We take pride in the personal approach we offer our clients, listening and adapting to help them achieve their visions.
- Services
- Architecture
- Service areas
- UK Wide and Edinburgh
- Address
-
EH8 8JQ Edinburgh
United Kingdom
+44-1315587575 www.somnermacdonald.co.uk