WILL HUNT Sculptor + Designer
Artists & Artisans in Bucks
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Sculpture in wood

    WILL HUNT IS A SCULPTOR AND DESIGNER BASED IN SOUTH BUCKS. HIS WORK EXPLORES THEMES OF LIGHT AND SHADE.

    Will’s sculptures are instantly recognisable by their purity and simplicity. Admirers of his work describe it as beautiful, benign and uplifting.

    Will’s lifelong fascination with birds and the outdoors influences his choice of subject matter. He strives to distill each subject to its essence and creates elegant curves and crisp lines using a variety of media, including wood, resin, concrete, plaster and aluminium. 

    Will is a member of the Oxford Sculptors Group and exhibits his work at Art Scope Gallery at CircleReading.

    Services
    • 3D Art
    • Decor
    • Indoor sculpture
    • Outdoor sculpture
    Service areas
    • Berkshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Hampshire
    • London
    • Oxfordshire
    • BUCKS
    Address
    . Bucks
    United Kingdom
    +44-7967620215 willhunt.co
